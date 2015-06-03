FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Euskaltel aiming to list 50 pct of firm in IPO - sources
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 3, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Euskaltel aiming to list 50 pct of firm in IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 3 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Euskaltel plans to list around 50 percent of the company, excluding the green shoe offer, in its initial public offering (IPO) next month, sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.

The offering, which will be aimed at institutional investors, will be presented to potential buyers in a road show that could start next week, the sources said. Euskaltel shares are expected to start trading at the end of July, they added.

Euskaltel earlier on Wednesday announced it was seeking a public listing. (Reporting by Robert Hetz, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
