Britain pushing for vote on EU Commission chief - German official
June 25, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Britain pushing for vote on EU Commission chief - German official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain is pushing for European leaders to vote on a new president for the European Commission at a summit this week, a senior German government official said on Wednesday, adding he expected former Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker to get the post despite British opposition.

“It is my understanding that it is Britain that is pushing for a vote (on the European Commission president),” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, when asked whether there was any way to avoid a formal vote on the matter.

“I expect a very large, dominant majority in the European Council in favour of Juncker.” (Reporting by Noah Barkin, writing by Annika Breidthardt)

