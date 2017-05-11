FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2017 / 4:09 PM / 3 months ago

Eutelsat 3rd-quarter revenue falls on pricing pressure, excess capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Satellite operator Eutelsat Communications' reported a 4.9 percent drop in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, impacted by pricing pressure in its fixed-data business and excess capacity in its core video applications division.

Total third-quarter revenue was 364 million euros ($395.6 million). Revenue at the video applications division, which accounted for around two thirds of the company's business in 2016, fell 4.1 percent to 228.1 million euros.

The company confirmed its full-year and medium-term guidance. ($1 = 0.9200 euros)

Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; editing by Susan Thomas

