Sept 15 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Inks multi-transponder contracts with Nilesat on Eutelsat 8 West B broadcast satellite

* Nilesat takes long-term lease for multiple transponders on Eutelsat 8 West B satellite to be launched in mid-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)