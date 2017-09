Nov 12 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Signs long-term location contract with Isocel Telecom

* To offer with Isocel satellite connection service to Benin fiscal administration

* Contract considers band C capacity of EUTELSAT 3B satellite Source text: bit.ly/10UMsKm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)