BRIEF-Eutelsat and Spacecom team up on digital entertainment services for African service areas
November 19, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eutelsat and Spacecom team up on digital entertainment services for African service areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Eutelsat Communications and Spacecom sign partnership agreement for digital entertainment services

* Agreement with Spacecom sets up framework for cross-commercialisation of Ku-band capacity connected to high-power African service areas

* Agreement to combine capacities on Eutelsat’s EUTELSAT 16A satellite at 16° East and Spacecom’s AMOS-5 satellite at 17° East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

