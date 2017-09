Nov 27 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Affiliate Eutelsat Broadband and its Croatian partner Intersat Telecom sign agreement with Croatian Post

* Agreement signed to retail Tooway satellite broadband service through country’s nationwide network of post offices

* Tooway is delivered using Eutelsat's KA-SAT satellite