BRIEF-6.7 mln new Eutelsat shares to be issued as result of dividend payment in shares

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Eutelsat :

* Approved payment of dividend of 1.03 euros per share for financial year ended 30 June 2014

* Option for payment of the dividend in shares by each shareholder had to be exercised from Nov. 17 to Dec. 1 inclusive

* 66 percent of the rights were exercised in favour of the scrip dividend

* As a results, 6,858,356 new shares will be issued and delivered on Dec. 11

* Cash dividends will also be paid on Dec. 11 for a total of 78 million euros

* Share capital as of Dec. 11 rises to 226,972,338 ordinary shares with par value of 1 euros each