BRIEF-Eutelsat announces collaboration with Nethope
December 15, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eutelsat announces collaboration with Nethope

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Announces collaboration with Nethope to improve connectivity solutions for humanitarian organisations in West Africa since outbreak of ebola crisis

* Satellite broadband equipment that will deliver videoconferencing services, internet access and voice communications has arrived in Accra, Ghana

* Terminals will be able to deliver 1.2 terabytes of data over coming six months

* Terminals are now headed to Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea Source text: bit.ly/1yRCdAG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

