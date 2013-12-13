FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan-based EVA Air says would look at 777X order
December 13, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

Taiwan-based EVA Air says would look at 777X order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - EVA Air would be interested in placing an order for Boeing’s new 777X jetliner, the president of the Taiwanese airline said on Friday.

“It won’t be available until 2020, so give us some time and we would maybe look at it for 2023,” Austin Cheng told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of Star Alliance members in Vienna.

Boeing’s new version of the 777 is aimed at heading off competition from the largest version of Airbus’s A350 in the mini-jumbo market that drives growth and connectivity between continents.

