EVA finalises $8 billion deal for Boeing planes

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Taiwanese full-service carrier EVA Airways Corp has finalised an order worth more than $8 billion for Boeing Co widebody jets, both companies said in a joint statement.

The fast-growing airline will use the 24 Boeing 787-10s and two 777-300ERs to support growth plans in coming years, EVA President Austin Cheng said in the statement.

EVA said it had ordered engines for all 26 planes from the aviation unit of General Electric Co.

Boeing’s 777s and 787s compete with the A350s and A330s of Airbus Group SE.

The deal comes just over a month after EVA signed a letter of intent for the aircraft, which will be delivered over six years from 2017.

EVA plans to deploy the planes on medium and long-haul routes to Southeast Asia, Oceania and North America.

That will help it tap the increasingly important trans-Pacific market by using its Taipei hub to connect Asian and American cities.

Regional rivals such as China Airlines Ltd, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , Japan Airlines Co Ltd and ANA Holdings Inc also have widebody jets on order from Boeing and Airbus. (Reporting by Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Christopher Cushing)