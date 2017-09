Oct 21 (Reuters) - Investment adviser Evanston Capital Management hired Lance Donenberg as the principal and head of strategic business development.

Donenberg joins Evanston Capital from Man Group Plc, where he served as co-head of North America and head of business development.

Evanston Capital said Donenberg will have overall responsibility for the firm’s business development and client service functions. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)