Ex-Facebooker, Path CEO Morin joins Eventbrite board
May 16, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

Ex-Facebooker, Path CEO Morin joins Eventbrite board

Alistair Barr

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16 (Reuters) - Eventbrite named former Facebook executive Dave Morin as a director to help the ticketing web site grow through social networks and mobile platforms.

Morin was an early member of the Facebook team and helped develop the company’s Facebook Platform and Facebook Connect offerings. He is now chief executive of Path, an online journal that helps users stay connected with family and close friends.

Eventbrite has grown fast in recent years, partly due to its integration with Facebook.

Last year, the company reported that every time an Eventbrite event is shared on Facebook, it generates an additional $2.52 on average in ticket sales for event organizers, and 11 clicks back to the Eventbrite event page.

More than 20 million tickets were sold through Eventbrite last year and the company said on Wednesday that it is close to reaching a total of 60 million total tickets sold.

