EverBank tentatively settles class action over forced insurance

(Reuters) - Florida-based EverBank and units of insurance company Assurant Inc have agreed to settle a nationwide class action accusing them of fraud for allegedly overcharging homeowners for insurance they were forced to buy, according to a court filing.

The preliminary settlement calls for companies to pay homeowners 12.5 percent of the premiums they were charged and to end practices challenged in the lawsuit that allegedly raised insurance costs. The lawsuit was filed last year by lawyers at Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton, Podhurst Orseck, and Harke Clasby & Bushman.

