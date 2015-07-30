FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EverBank tentatively settles class action over forced insurance
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 30, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

EverBank tentatively settles class action over forced insurance

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Florida-based EverBank and units of insurance company Assurant Inc have agreed to settle a nationwide class action accusing them of fraud for allegedly overcharging homeowners for insurance they were forced to buy, according to a court filing.

The preliminary settlement calls for companies to pay homeowners 12.5 percent of the premiums they were charged and to end practices challenged in the lawsuit that allegedly raised insurance costs. The lawsuit was filed last year by lawyers at Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton, Podhurst Orseck, and Harke Clasby & Bushman.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IaEj3N

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.