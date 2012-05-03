FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EverBank Financial makes tepid market debut
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-EverBank Financial makes tepid market debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Shares of EverBank Financial Corp made a tepid market debut, a day after the Florida-based lender priced its offering below its already lowered range.

Shares of the company were up 6 percent at $10.59 in early on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the private equity-backed bank sold its shares for $10 a piece, after trimming its expected range to between $11 and $12 earlier in the day, from the initial range of $12 to $14.

The bank also reduced the number of shares on offer to 19.2 million from 25.2 million.

Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP also priced its IPO below its indicated range on Wednesday, suggesting tepid demand for shares in the financial sector.

The bank is backed by private equity firms TPG, Sageview Partners and New Mountain Partners.

EverBank is the largest Florida-based lender by assets, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. It ranks above BankUnited, the private-equity backed bank which went public in 2011.

EverBank, which acquired MetLife’s warehouse finance business in February, has been profitable every year since 1995.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse were the lead underwriters on the offering.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.