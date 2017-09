Dec 13 (Reuters) - China Everbright Bank Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder Central Huijin Investment increased its holding by 100.86 million shares between Jun 14 and Dec 13

* Says Central Huijin Investment holds 48.62 percent stake after completion of this share acquisition plan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xaq45v

