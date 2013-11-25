China Everbright Bank says profit, NPLs up ahead of listing

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China Everbright Bank’s profit was growing “at a healthy rate” but its non-performing loans were increasing, the lender said on Monday in a filing ahead of its $2 billion Hong Kong offering.

The nine month period ended Sept. 30 saw net profit rise 14 percent to 21.7 billion yuan ($3.56 billion), the Shanghai-listed lender said.

China Everbright Bank also said that non performing loan ratios were increasing, citing macro-economic factors and the impact that is having on customers’ ability to repay loans.