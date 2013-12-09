CORRECTED-China Everbright Bank to launch $2.8 bln Hong Kong offer on Tuesday

(Corrects the maximum deal value in the second paragraph)

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China Everbright Bank Co Ltd said it will launch an up to $2.8 billion Hong Kong share offering on Tuesday to raise funds to bolster its balance sheet.

The Shanghai-listed bank aims to sell 5.1 billion shares at an indicative price of HK$3.83 to HK$4.27 each, the mid-sized Chinese lender statement said in a statement on Monday. That would make the deal worth up to HK$21.8 billion ($2.8 billion).

China Everbright Bank received commitments worth $1.74 billion from 19 so-called cornerstone investors including China Shipping (Group) Co and Prudential Financial Inc , its prospectus showed.

China Everbright Securities, China International Capital Corp (CICC), Morgan Stanley and UBS AG were hired as joint global coordinators.