CORRECTED-China Everbright Bank to launch $2.8 bln Hong Kong offer on Tuesday
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 8:45 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-China Everbright Bank to launch $2.8 bln Hong Kong offer on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the maximum deal value in the second paragraph)

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China Everbright Bank Co Ltd said it will launch an up to $2.8 billion Hong Kong share offering on Tuesday to raise funds to bolster its balance sheet.

The Shanghai-listed bank aims to sell 5.1 billion shares at an indicative price of HK$3.83 to HK$4.27 each, the mid-sized Chinese lender statement said in a statement on Monday. That would make the deal worth up to HK$21.8 billion ($2.8 billion).

China Everbright Bank received commitments worth $1.74 billion from 19 so-called cornerstone investors including China Shipping (Group) Co and Prudential Financial Inc , its prospectus showed.

China Everbright Securities, China International Capital Corp (CICC), Morgan Stanley and UBS AG were hired as joint global coordinators.

$1 = 7.7543 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
