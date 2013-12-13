FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Everbright Bank prices Hong Kong share offer at HK$3.98
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

China Everbright Bank prices Hong Kong share offer at HK$3.98

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has priced a Hong Kong share offer at HK$3.98 per share, near the bottom of the marketing range, raising $3 billion after the mid-sized lender decided to exercise an option on the deal, sources said late on Friday.

The lending arm of state-backed China Everbright Group had set the marketing range at HK$3.83 to HK$4.27 per Hong Kong-traded share, in its third effort to list in Hong Kong after previous attempts faltered on poor demand amid volatile markets.

Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank exercised an option to sell an additional 762 million shares on top of the base size of 5.08 billion shares, putting the total deal at HK$23.25 billion ($3.0 billion).

China’s 11th biggest bank by market capitalisation is raising money to bolster its capital as bad debt picks up on the back of a slowing economy.

The deal would be Hong Kong’s biggest share sale since China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , Asia’s largest refiner, raised $3.1 billion in February.

China Everbright Bank had received commitments worth $1.74 billion from 19 cornerstone investors including China Shipping (Group) Co and Prudential Financial Inc, according to its prospectus released on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.