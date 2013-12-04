FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors pledge $1.4 bln toward Everbright Bank HK listing -IFR
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 4, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Investors pledge $1.4 bln toward Everbright Bank HK listing -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has received initial commitments worth nearly $1.4 billion from 10 investors for an up to $1.8 billion listing in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the plans.

The group of so-called cornerstone investors includes U.S. hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co, China Shipping (Group) Co and Zhongrong International Trust, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. China Shipping made the largest commitment at $800 million.

The final list and amount of investment may change, IFR reported.

Cornerstone investors receive a guaranteed allocation in exchange for agreeing to retain their stakes for a set period. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.