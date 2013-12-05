FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Everbright Bank sets price range for up to $2.8 bln HK listing -IFR
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2013 / 3:37 AM / 4 years ago

China Everbright Bank sets price range for up to $2.8 bln HK listing -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mid-sized lender China Everbright Bank Co Ltd could raise up to $2.8 billion by listing in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the plans.

The Chinese bank aims to sell 5 billion shares at an indicative range of 3.03 yuan to 3.38 yuan each, equivalent to HK$3.86 to HK$4.30, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

That would make the deal worth up to HK$21.5 billion ($2.8 billion).

The price range values China Everbright Bank at a 2013 full-year forecast price-to-book ratio of 0.9-1.0 times, IFR reported.

$1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.