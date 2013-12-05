China Everbright Bank sets price range for up to $2.8 bln HK listing -IFR

HONG KONG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mid-sized lender China Everbright Bank Co Ltd could raise up to $2.8 billion by listing in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the plans.

The Chinese bank aims to sell 5 billion shares at an indicative range of 3.03 yuan to 3.38 yuan each, equivalent to HK$3.86 to HK$4.30, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

That would make the deal worth up to HK$21.5 billion ($2.8 billion).

The price range values China Everbright Bank at a 2013 full-year forecast price-to-book ratio of 0.9-1.0 times, IFR reported.