Everbright Securities seeks up to $1.2 bln in HK share offering -IFR

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Everbright Securities Co Ltd , a brokerage controlled by state-owned China Everbright Group Corp Ltd, plans to launch next week a Hong Kong share offering worth up to $1.2 billion, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people close to the deal.

The Shanghai-listed brokerage is offering 680 million shares in an indicative range of HK$11.80 to HK$13.26 each, valuing the deal at up to HK$9 billion ($1.2 billion), said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Everbright Securities did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the terms of the listing. ($1 = 7.7588 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Tris Pan; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)