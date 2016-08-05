FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Everbright Secs taps 8 cornerstones for up to $1.2 bln HK offer-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Everbright Securities Co Ltd , a brokerage controlled by state-owned China Everbright Group Corp Ltd, has secured commitments from eight cornerstone investors for its up to $1.2 billion Hong Kong share offering, IFR reported on Friday, citing people close to the deal.

The investors include China Shipbuilding Capital, China State Construction Engineering Corp and Hengjian International, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The cornerstone commitments will make up about 70 percent of the deal value.

Everbright Securities didn't respond to a Reuters request for comment on the cornerstone investors. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

