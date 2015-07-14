FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Everbright Securities hires 3 banks for up to $2.5 bln HK share offer -IFR
July 14, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

China's Everbright Securities hires 3 banks for up to $2.5 bln HK share offer -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 14 (Reuters) - Everbright Securities Co Ltd has mandated three banks to manage an up to $2.5 billion Hong Kong share offering, IFR reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the plans.

The Shanghai-listed brokerage hired its own investment banking unit China Everbright Securities (HK), Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS to handle the deal, expected in the fourth quarter, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Everbright Securities did not immediately respond to a Reuters phone call and email seeking comment on the plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Deena Yao; Writing by Elzio Barreto)

