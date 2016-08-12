FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Everbright Securities prices $1.1 bln HK share offer near mid-range -IFR
August 12, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

China's Everbright Securities prices $1.1 bln HK share offer near mid-range -IFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Everbright Securities Co Ltd , a brokerage controlled by state-owned China Everbright Group Corp Ltd, priced a Hong Kong share offering near the middle of an indicative range, raising $1.1 billion, IFR reported on Friday, citing people close to the deal.

Everbright priced the 680 million new shares at HK$12.68 each, putting the total deal at HK$8.62 billion ($1.11 billion), according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The offering was marketed in an indicative range of HK$11.80 to HK$13.26 per share.

The brokerage said in the offering prospectus it plans to use most of the funds to expand its capital intermediary business, including margin financing, to further develop overseas business, as well as to expand its international and domestic presence through acquisitions.

Everbright didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the deal pricing. ($1 = 7.7562 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
