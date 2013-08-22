China's Everbright Securities says to replace president

SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China Everbright Securities , under fire over a trading error that has prompted investigations by authorities, said on Thursday it will replace its current president.

Xu Haoming will be replaced by a temporary president Yuan Changqing, it said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange.

It also said trading of its shares would be suspended in the afternoon on Thursday. It did not elaborate. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing Kazunori Takada)