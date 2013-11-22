China regulator fines Everbright for inadequate handling of IPO

HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Everbright Securities has been warned and fined by China’s securities regulator over an inadequate review of an IPO, compounding its problems after a trading scandal earlier this year.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) imposed a 4.3 million yuan ($706,000) fine on Everbright and confiscated revenues totalling 2.15 million yuan, the Shanghai-listed brokerage said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

“The company did not perform its due diligence on Tianfon Energy-saving’s IPO application and the checking of its financial records,” Everbright said in the Chinese-language statement, referring to the CSRC’s decision.

The CSRC has also banned two sponsors who were involved in Henan Tianfon Energy-saving Panel Science and Technology Co’s IPO from working in China’s brokerage sector, Everbright said.

The latest announcement comes months after the brokerage was hit by a trading error.

In August, a glitch with Everbright’s order execution system sent 26,082 erroneous “buy” orders directly to the Shanghai Stock Exchange within a two-minute period, leading to a massive but short-lived jump in China’s main stock index.

The regulator then fined Everbright 523 million yuan and barred its former president from the industry for life after uncovering evidence of insider trading and other irregularities.

In September, the regulator said it planned to unveil new rules to tighten supervision of stock and futures dealings. (Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore, editing by Mark Heinrich)