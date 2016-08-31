FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Everbright CEO says not in talks to buy Liverpool soccer team stake
August 31, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

China Everbright CEO says not in talks to buy Liverpool soccer team stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China Everbright Ltd , part of the state-owned China Everbright Group, is not in talks to buy a stake in British soccer team Liverpool FC, Chief Executive Chen Shuang said on Wednesday.

Chen said that, after media reports of Everbright's interest in the football club, he called several executives at different units of Everbright that might be involved in outbound mergers and acquisitions and found no one was working on any such deal.

From what he knew, there was never any such deal at Everbright, he said at a news briefing.

The U.S. owners of Liverpool have said the club is not for sale. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Writing by Elzio Barreto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
