FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Evercore recruits JPMorgan bankers to head retail, consumer
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 2, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

Evercore recruits JPMorgan bankers to head retail, consumer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Evercore Partners Inc has hired two veteran JPMorgan Chase & Co investment bankers to head the boutique investment bank’s consumer and retail group.

Brett Pickett and Lowell Strug have each agreed to join Evercore’s investment banking business as senior managing directors and co-heads of the Consumer and Retail Group in New York.

Pickett was most recently a managing director and co-head of Consumer and Retail Investment Banking at JPMorgan, which he joined in 1998. He joined Evercore on July 31.

Strug had been with JPMorgan since 2000 and was most recently a managing director in the bank’s Mergers & Acquisitions group, focused on the consumer and retail sectors. He will join Evercore early next month.

Roger Altman, Executive Chairman of Evercore, said, “The firm is steadily widening its banking platform in deliberate fashion, and the addition of Brett and Lowell reflects that.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.