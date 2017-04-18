Evercore hires Middle East adviser, to open Dubai office

DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. boutique investment bank Evercore said on Tuesday it had hired Waleed El-Amir as a senior adviser for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and expected to open a new office in Dubai in the second quarter,

El-Amir, who recently was head of group finance at UniCredit, has over 20 years of experience in international finance and has held senior leadership positions in financial institutions in North America, Europe and the Middle East, the bank said in a statement.

Evercore is among the banks chosen to advise on the listing of Saudi Aramco, sources have told Reuters, in a 2018 listing that could value the Saudi company at $2 trillion.

The listing of Aramco and other deals in Saudi Arabia have generated strong interest from Wall Street banks in the Gulf region, as the kingdom seeks to privatise companies and diversify the economy away from oil. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)