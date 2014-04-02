FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Evercore banker pleads guilty to insider trading charges
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Evercore banker pleads guilty to insider trading charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - A former investment banker at Evercore Group pleaded guilty on Wednesday to criminal charges that he engaged in insider trading and used proceeds to pay a one-time mistress to support their child.

Frank Perkins Hixon Jr., a former senior manager at the bank, pleaded guilty to six criminal counts at a hearing in the U.S. district court in Manhattan.

The defendant had been accused in February of using inside information to arrange trades in the stock of Evercore’s parent and two other companies, through accounts held by Hixon’s ex-girlfriend and his father.

The other two companies besides Evercore Partners Inc were Westway Group, which merged last year with EQT Infrastructure II, and Titanium Metals Corp, which was purchased last year by Precision Castparts Corp. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
