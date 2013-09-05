FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Evercore hires former Goldman healthcare banker McAskin
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 4 years

Evercore hires former Goldman healthcare banker McAskin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Evercore Partners Inc said on Thursday it had appointed Matthew McAskin, most recently the co-head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s healthcare services investment banking, as a senior managing director in its healthcare group.

“Evercore has made a tremendous commitment to building a leading healthcare advisory business and I look forward to being a part of that effort,” McAskin said in a statement issued by Evercore.

McAskin’s investment banking experience spans 17 years at Goldman and JPMorgan Chase & Co. He has advised on a number of deals in the hospital, managed care, healthcare technology and physician services sectors, Evercore said.

He joins a healthcare banking investment team at Evercore that includes Francois Maisonrouge, John Honts and Sean Murphy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.