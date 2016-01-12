FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Goldman activism-defense banker Bill Anderson joins Evercore
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 12, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Goldman activism-defense banker Bill Anderson joins Evercore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Evercore Partners Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s activism-defense specialist, Bill Anderson, as a senior managing director and global head of its strategic shareholder advisory business.

The boutique investment bank said Anderson, based in New York, was most recently a partner in the merger and acquisitions group of Goldman Sachs unit, Goldman Sachs & Co.

Media reported in July last year that Anderson was joining Evercore.

Anderson helped companies such as chemicals giant DuPont defend themselves from shareholders seeking to challenge their board of director nominees and strategic decisions.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.