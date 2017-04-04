FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
MOVES-Evercore names Keith Magnus co-chairman of Asia
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 5 months ago

MOVES-Evercore names Keith Magnus co-chairman of Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. boutique investment banking advisory firm Evercore Partners has promoted Singapore-based Keith Magnus as co-chairman of Asia.

Magnus, who was previously the CEO of Evercore Asia (Singapore), helped set up the office in late 2013 before stints at UBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank.

Hong Kong-based Steve CuUnjieng is the other Asia co-chairman of Evercore.

"In order to underscore the breadth and connectivity of our Asian businesses, Steve CuUnjieng and Keith Magnus will, effective immediately, become Co-Chairmen of Evercore's business in Asia," Evercore said in an internal note issued late last month.

When contacted by Reuters, Magnus confirmed his new role.

Evercore was involved in a number of deals last year, including advising Singapore-listed Super Group Ltd in the S$1.45 billion ($1 billion) sale of the pan-Asian food and drink maker to JAB Holding. ($1 = 1.3981 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

