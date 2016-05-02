FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Michael Palm joins Evercore as senior managing director
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 2, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Michael Palm joins Evercore as senior managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Investment banking advisory firm Evercore Partners Inc said Michael Palm would join its investment banking business as a senior managing director.

Palm, who will be based in Chicago, will focus on the firm’s global efforts in the industrials sector, Evercore said on Monday.

Palm, who has over 20 years of corporate and investment banking experience, was most recently the managing director and global head of paper, forest products and packaging group at Barclays. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

