UPDATE 3-Evercore 1st-qtr profit sinks on weak deal closings

April 26 (Reuters) - Evercore Partners posted a lower adjusted profit as fewer deals closed in the first quarter, but the New York-based investment bank said the climate is rapidly improving.

“I can assure you that we’ll be here next quarter with a happier discussion,” Chief Executive Ralph Schlosstein said at the end of a conference call with analysts Thursday after reporting results short of their consensus estimate.

The company posted adjusted net income of $4.3 million, or 10 cents a share, down 62 percent from $11.4 million, or 28 cents a share, a year ago. Profit fell 62 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011.

The adjustments exclude amounts related to an asset management unit closed in 2011 and account for conversion of vested and unvested equity units held by some employees into Class A shares.

Analysts, who closely follow revenue comparisons with the previous calendar quarter to gauge the strength of the economic recovery on investment banks, had forecast net income of 33 cents a share.

Evercore shares, which fell about 4 percent in morning trading, retraced losses and were down 9 cents, or 0.35 percent, by mid-afternoon. Analysts generally endorsed the company’s explanation that several transactions have been booked in April and that Evercore’s deal backlog is at record highs.

Adjusted net revenue fell 5 percent from a year ago and were flat with the fourth quarter at $105.5 million. Investment banking revenue was up 5.5 percent from a year ago but down 5.7 percent from the fourth quarter at $84.6 million. Investment management revenue plunged 17.5 percent from a year ago and 5.4 percent from the fourth quarter to $20.4 million. Expenses rose 5 percent, led by a 7 percent jump in compensation costs.

Evercore’s recently started equities unit, which focuses on stock research, sales and trading in the transportation, financial services and technology/media sectors, lost $1.3 million compared with a loss of $5.8 million in the fourth quarter. The company increased its research coverage to 234 stocks from 227 at the end of last year.

The bank’s ratio of compensation to revenue--a closely watched metric on Wall Street, where bonuses and benefits dominate expenses--rose on an adjusted pro forma basis to 63 percent of revenue from 59 percent a year earlier and 56 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011. Its operating margin sank to 8 percent from 20 percent a year earlier and 18 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Evercore, founded as a merger and asset management firm in 1996 by former Lehman Brothers and Blackstone Group executive Roger Altman, repeated the volatility mantra of many so-called boutique banks: ”Quarterly results may fluctuate significantly due to the timing and amount of transactions fees earned,“ it said in its earnings release. ”Accordingly, financial results in any particular quarter may not be representative of future results over a longer period of time.

In the conference call, Altman and Schlosstein said conditions in the United States and big emerging markets are improving for deals but that Europe remains “difficult.” The company, which advised on this year’s two largest private buyouts --El Paso/Kinder Morgan’s sale of EP Energy and Advent International’s co-acquisition of TransUnion-- recently hired a senior managing director to focus on transportation and shipping deals in Europe.