FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Everest Re's 1st-qtr oper income beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Everest Re's 1st-qtr oper income beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 oper EPS $4.48 vs est $3.45/shr

* Q1 EPS $5.68 vs loss/shr $5.81 last year

April 25 (Reuters) - Everest Re Group Ltd, a Bermuda-based reinsurer, posted a quarterly operating income that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by a fall in claims and costs.

The company reported first-quarter operating income -- a measure used by insurance analysts -- of $239.9 million, or $4.48 per share, compared with an operating loss of $323.6 million, or $5.95 per share, last year.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $3.45 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Premiums earned fell marginally to $998 million.

Net income was $304.7 million, or $5.68 per share, compared with a net loss of $315.9 million, or $5.81 per share, a year ago.

The reinsurer’s shares, which have risen more than 13 percent year-to-date, closed at $95.43 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.