German agricultural trading group BayWa expands in barley trade
August 5, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

German agricultural trading group BayWa expands in barley trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Leading German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Wednesday it was buying German barley trader Evergrain to expand its international malting barley business.

The takeover, still needing competition approval, should enable BayWa’s malting barley trading volume to exceed 1 million tonnes in coming years, the company said.

Hamburg-based Evergrain sources malting barley, used for beer and malt production, from western Europe, Argentina and Australia and serves brewing and malt industry customers in Europe, Asia and South America, BayWa said.

BayWa’s agricultural business was traditionally focused in south Germany, but last year it moved into grain trading in Spain and Italy and in 2012 it expanded into the Netherlands. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by David Holmes)

