China's Evergrande denies bribery, insolvency claims of short-seller

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate said on Thursday a report accusing the company of using accounting tricks and bribes to hide the fact that it is insolvent is “untrue.”

Evergrande, the second-largest Chinese developer by sales, saw its shares dive as much as 20 percent on Thursday in heavy volume. U.S.-based short-sale specialist Citron Research made those allegations against Evergrande in a research note dated June 20.

Guangzhou-based Evergrande said it would issue further clarification “in due course.”

For a copy of the statement, go to here. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)