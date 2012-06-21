FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Evergrande denies bribery, insolvency claims of short-seller
June 21, 2012 / 5:16 AM / in 5 years

China's Evergrande denies bribery, insolvency claims of short-seller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate said on Thursday a report accusing the company of using accounting tricks and bribes to hide the fact that it is insolvent is “untrue.”

Evergrande, the second-largest Chinese developer by sales, saw its shares dive as much as 20 percent on Thursday in heavy volume. U.S.-based short-sale specialist Citron Research made those allegations against Evergrande in a research note dated June 20.

Guangzhou-based Evergrande said it would issue further clarification “in due course.”

For a copy of the statement, go to here. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

