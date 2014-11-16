FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China developer Evergrande to redeem early $1.35 bln 2015 bonds
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 16, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

China developer Evergrande to redeem early $1.35 bln 2015 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Evergrande Real Estate Group , China’s third largest property developer, said on Sunday it plans to redeem early its 13 percent-coupon bonds due in January 2015, using cash to pay the $1.35 billion in outstanding principal.

The company will redeem in full the securities at a price of 100 percent of the principal plus an applicable premium and accrued and unpaid interest, Evergrande said in a securities filing. The bonds were originally issued in 2010.

Moody’s Investors Service in October changed the outlook for Evergrande’s debt ratings to negative from stable, citing “concerns over Evergrande’s increased refinancing risk amid more challenging market conditions, as well as its investment in non-property businesses.” (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clelia Oziel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.