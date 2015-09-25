China's Evergrande scraps water spinoff

HONG KONG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China’s Evergrande Real Estate said it has cancelled plans to list its spring water unit and intends to merge it with grain, oil and dairy assets instead.

The country’s second-largest property developer by sales had planned to list loss-making Evergrande Spring on the New Third Board for small enterprises, in what would have been the third spin-off in a month for the indebted company.

Evergrande said in a statement late on Thursday that the new merger plan would “optimise the allocation of resources and lower the cost”.

It would reconsider a listing and other options after the reorganisation, it added. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)