FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese developer Evergrande plans up to $613 mln in HK share offering
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese developer Evergrande plans up to $613 mln in HK share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - Evergrande Real Estate Group , China’s fourth largest property developer by sales, plans to raise up to $613 million in a Hong Kong share offering for refinancing and working capital, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet.

The company is offering 747.6 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$6.22 to HK$6.36 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 10 percent to Wednesday’s close of HK$6.91, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. That would put the total deal as high as HK$4.75 billion ($613 million).

CLSA, Credit Suisse, Haitong and Jefferies were hired as joint placing agents of the deal, added IFR. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Michael Perry; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.