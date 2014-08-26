REFILE-China property developer Evergrande confident on long-term outlook

(Refile to fix coding glitch; no changes to text)

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd is confident about the sector’s outlook over the next 10-15 years due to urbanisation and the country’s mini stimulus policies aimed at boosting growth, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Xia Haijun was speaking at an earnings briefing after Evergrande, China’s third-largest property developer by sales, reported a 39 percent rise in its core first-half profit after expanding into upper-tier Chinese cities. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ryan Woo)