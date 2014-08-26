FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-China property developer Evergrande confident on long-term outlook
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 26, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-China property developer Evergrande confident on long-term outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refile to fix coding glitch; no changes to text)

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd is confident about the sector’s outlook over the next 10-15 years due to urbanisation and the country’s mini stimulus policies aimed at boosting growth, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Xia Haijun was speaking at an earnings briefing after Evergrande, China’s third-largest property developer by sales, reported a 39 percent rise in its core first-half profit after expanding into upper-tier Chinese cities. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.