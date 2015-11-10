FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Evergrande lifts 2015 contract sales target by 20 pct
November 10, 2015 / 9:33 AM / 2 years ago

China's Evergrande lifts 2015 contract sales target by 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd raised its 2015 sales guidance by 20 percent to 180 billion yuan ($28.30 billion) after exceeding its initial full-year target in the first ten months.

The new target represents 37 percent increase from 2014 contracted sales, the company said in a statement, adding that it will continue on the strategy of “fast development, fast sales”.

Evergrande’s contracted sales for the first ten months were 154.5 billion yuan, 44 percent higher than the same period a year earlier and exceeding the original target of 150 billion yuan.

Shares of Evergrande gained 4.3 percent on Tuesday, outperforming a 1.4 percent fall in the broader market.

$1 = 6.3603 Chinese yuan Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
