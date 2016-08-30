FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

China Evergrande says used proceeds from sales to buy Vanke shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday it used proceeds from home sales to buy shares in larger rival China Vanke, which is at the centre of a rare public Chinese boardroom spat.

Chief executive Xia Haijun made the comments at an earnings press conference in Hong Kong.

Evergrande, a highly acquisitive but also one of the sector's most indebted firms, has been in the spotlight after building up a stake of almost 7 percent in rival China Vanke . (Reporting By Clare Jim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
