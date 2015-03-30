FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Evergrande plans to spin off, list 3 subsidiaries after three years
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Evergrande plans to spin off, list 3 subsidiaries after three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said on Monday it would spin off and list its spring water, grain & oil and dairy businesses in Hong Kong after three years, as well as invest 4.5 billion yuan in four non-core businesses in the coming three years.

The group also said its core profit for 2014 rose 16.5 percent, beating market expectations, helped by record sales and an increase in completed projects.

China’s fourth-largest property developer by sales said its core profit last year was 12 billion yuan, above an average forecast of 9.4 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate. (Reporting by Clare Jim; writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.