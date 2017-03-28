FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Evergrande says 2nd round of investment to raise 15-20 bln yuan
March 28, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 5 months ago

China's Evergrande says 2nd round of investment to raise 15-20 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday it was introducing a second round of investment for its backdoor listing in mainland China.

Chief Executive Xia Haijun, speaking at an earnings press conference, said the company aimed to raise 15 billion yuan ($2.2 billion) to 20 billion yuan in investment.

Evergrande Group earlier reported an 89 percent rise in 2016 core profit due to a booming real estate market that saw a strong increase in sales prices and volumes. ($1 = 6.8837 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Christian Schmollinger)

