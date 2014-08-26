FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese developer Evergrande H1 core profit up 39 pct
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese developer Evergrande H1 core profit up 39 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, China’s third-largest property developer by sales, said on Tuesday its core profit in the first half rose 39.3 percent, helped by the company’s effort to expand into upper-tier cities.

The Guangzhou-based property developer’s core profit in the first six months was 6.5 billion yuan ($1.06 billion), while net profit climbed 13.6 percent to 7.1 billion yuan.

“The board believes that with the peak of sales in the coming second half of 2014, the general situation of excessive housing supply is expected to continue,” the company said in a statement.

Before the announcement, shares of Evergrande were flat, compared to a 0.13 percent fall in the broader market.

$1 = 6.1525 Chinese yuan Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.