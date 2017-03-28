FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
China Evergrande 2016 core profit surges 89 pct amid property boom
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 28, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 5 months ago

China Evergrande 2016 core profit surges 89 pct amid property boom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group , the nation's biggest property developer by sales value, on Tuesday reported an 89 percent rise in 2016 core profit due to a booming real estate market that saw a strong increase in sales prices and volumes.

Core profit, which excludes revaluation gains, was 20.81 billion yuan ($3.02 billion).

Net profit rose 1.6 percent to 17.62 billion yuan. Perpetual capital instruments - high-interest debt "disguised" as equity - rose 49 percent to 112.9 billion yuan.

Evergrande shares were up 2.9 percent ahead of the results compared with a 0.6 percent gain in the broader Hong Kong market . ($1 = 6.8834 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Christopher Cushing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.