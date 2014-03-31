Chinese developer Evergrande 2013 net profit up 49.3 pct

HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - China’s Evergrande Real Estate Group posted a 49 percent jump in full year net profit on Monday, lifted by record sales during the period.

The Guangzhou-based property developer’s net profit for 2013 was 13.7 billion yuan.

Core profit last year rose 66.3 percent to 10.3 billion yuan, compared to a median forecast of 8.8 billion yuan, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.

Evergrande’s contracted sales gained 8.8 percent to 100.4 billion yuan, becoming one of the seven Chinese developers who have recorded annual sales of over 100 billion yuan last year. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)