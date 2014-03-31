FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese developer Evergrande 2013 net profit up 49.3 pct
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese developer Evergrande 2013 net profit up 49.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - China’s Evergrande Real Estate Group posted a 49 percent jump in full year net profit on Monday, lifted by record sales during the period.

The Guangzhou-based property developer’s net profit for 2013 was 13.7 billion yuan.

Core profit last year rose 66.3 percent to 10.3 billion yuan, compared to a median forecast of 8.8 billion yuan, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.

Evergrande’s contracted sales gained 8.8 percent to 100.4 billion yuan, becoming one of the seven Chinese developers who have recorded annual sales of over 100 billion yuan last year. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.